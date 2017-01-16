Two Arrested in Connection of Armed Robbery in Clare County

Two people were arrested in Clare County after one of them allegedly held up a gas station at gunpoint.

It happened at the Sunrise Gas Station on First and Main in Harrison near 3:30 this morning.

Clare County Dispatch got a call from the clerk on duty saying that she’d just been robbed at gunpoint.

She told the dispatcher that she thought it was a male suspect and that he had made off with an unknown amount of money from the register.

The clerk said she was told to kneel down behind the counter with the suspect leaving the station. She was not injured in the incident.

A deputy saw what he thought was the suspect vehicle heading west out of Harrison on M-61 a short time later.

He tried to stop the vehicle, but it sped up and took off.

The deputy gave chase and the vehicle eventually stopped near Clarence.

Police say there were a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, both from Saginaw, in the vehicle. They were taken to the Clare County Jail on charges related to the incident.

Police recovered cash and two guns from the vehicle.