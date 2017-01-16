Person Of The Week: Leticia Rocha

This weeks person of the week is a woman dedicated to helping nature.

Leticia Rocha is a member of the Americorp vista that works at the SEEDS office in Traverse City.

At SEEDS she handles financials and helps the others out in the office.

Recently she received a national award for being Core member of the year. This national award had 6 nominations and Rocha was chosen as the recipient.

Rocha has enjoyed working at SEEDS but has plans to travel the world through nature parks and conservations.

For her work with nature and helping those around her, Leticia Rocha receives the title of this week’s Person of the Week.

If you know of someone who’s working hard in their own community — whether that’s by getting involved with a non-profit, creating something new in the area, or just affecting northern Michigan in their own special way — send an email to news@minews26.com.

Tell us who you’d like to nominate for the person of the week, why you think they should receive that title, and how we can reach them — Each week, we’ll broadcast one of these nominees as the “Person of the Week.”