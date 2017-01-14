Robotics Brings Opportunity for Students

Students from all over Northern Michigan gathered at the Grand Traverse Academy for the Vex Robotics competition.

A fast growing event all over the world Vex Robotics gives student a chance to get hands on with technology and problem solving.

At the end of each season kids are given a goal that they must accomplish by building a robot.

This year the game is known as starstruck in which each team must move “stars” and cubes over a central fence to earn points.

Extra points can be gained if a robot can climb and hang from a post in the corner of the arena.

Representatives from many local engineering companies met and talked with kids to give them a chance at seeing a future they could have.