Flint Man Arrested in Mount Pleasant for Allegedly Assaulting Woman, Animal Cruelty

A Flint man was arrested in Mt Pleasant after police say he assaulted a woman and committed cruelty towards animals.

It happened on Thursday morning at a home on Lyons Street in Mt Pleasant.

According to Police, officers were called to the home following a 911 hang up call.

Police say the home had a history of domestic violence calls.

The suspect and the victim were in a car by the victim’s home when the suspect got angry, got out of the vehicle and started hitting the vehicle with a shovel.

He then went to the front porch, grabbed some kittens and threw them in snow bank.

The victim attempted to call 911 when the suspect took her phone. A roommate saw the altercation and yelled that she was calling police. She went back into the house, closing the door behind her.

The suspect then kicked the door in, went into the home, took the roommate’s phone and assaulted her.

He then returned to the victim, pushed her to the ground, and went through her pockets.

He allegedly took the victim’s prescription medication and fled the scene on foot. While walking away he broke both women’s phones.

Police searched the area for the suspect, 35-year-old Jeffrey Barnes and found him near the railroad tracks on Cherry Street.

He allegedly advanced on officers with clinched fists and a fighting stance. Barnes charged at one of the officers who used his taser on Barnes. A struggle ensued, by officers were able to take Barnes into custody.

He has been charged with multiple felony charges that include home invasion, larceny, possessing a controlled substance, assaulting an officer, and animal cruelty.