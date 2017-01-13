Fruge Sentenced to 10 to 15 Years in Prison

A man accused of killing another man in Charlevoix County has been sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison.

The charges come from an incident that happened at a home in Horton Bay in October of 2015.

That’s where the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office was called to the report of an assault.

Upon arrival to the home, the victim, 34-year-old Jacob Conklin was found unresponsive and not breathing.

According to the Charlevoix County Prosecutor, Conklin was a friend of the suspect, 35-year-old Matthew Fruge, who had just arrived in Charlevoix County, from his Florida home.

The two stayed up all night abusing drugs and the next day, Fruge took a butcher knife from his kitchen, went to his driveway and stabbed Conklin ten times in the neck, shoulder and head.

Conklin died within minutes according to the pathologist’s testimony.

Fruge was found guilty, but mentally ill, of voluntary manslaughter back in December.

Now he’s been sentenced to 10 to 15 years in prison, the maximum sentence that he could be given.

As part of the guilty but mentally ill conviction, during his sentence Fruge will receive mental health treatment.

He will be eligible for parole in 10 years.