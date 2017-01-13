Shipping Season Comes to a Close as Soo Locks Close for Winter Maintenance

The shipping season on the Soo Locks will be coming to a close.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, who operate the locks, announced that on Sunday, January 15th, the locks will close for the season.

The MacArthur Lock had already closed for the season back in December.

During the closure the locks will undergo maintenance and repairs.

The planned winter work includes testing and the final commissioning of the hydraulic systems on the Poe Lock and welding repairs to the MacArthur Lock’s bulkhead.

More than 4,500 vessels travel through the locks each year and they carry over 80 million tons of cargo.

The locks will reopen when the Navigation Season begins again on March 25th.