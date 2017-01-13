Report Says Cases of the Flu on the Rise in Michigan

And in health news today —

The Michigan Department and Health and Human Services is reporting an increase in flu activity across the state.

The MDHHS increased the flu activity for the state of Michigan to regional as a result of increase activity, primarily in the southeast and southwest regions.

Currently the MDHHS State Laboratory has confirmed 94 cases of the flu across the state. 65 cases are in the southeast region, 14 in the southwest, 13 in the central region and only 2 in the northern region.

Of these lab-confirmed cases, 82 are influenza A and only 12 are influenza B.

The MDHHS says it’s not uncommon to see an increase in flu cases in January and it’s a good reminder about getting a flu vaccine.

Michigan currently ranks 42nd in the nation for flu vaccination coverage and falls below the national average for flu vaccination coverage in every age group.

National data suggests that the 2016-17 flu vaccine is a good match for the viruses currently circulating. The MDHHS suggests residents speak with their healthcare provider about getting the vaccine this season.