Fire Marshall Reports From Boyne Highlands Headed to County Prosecutor

We have an update to story MI News 26 has been following since early December.

A fire at Boyne Highlands on December 11th sent twelve people to the hospital, and left the ski resort’s lodge with significant damage, just as the ski season was getting underway.

The fire broke out in the early hours at the main lodge of the Boyne Highlands resort in Harbor Springs.

Approximately 113 guests were staying in the hotel at the time of the fire. Initial estimates are that 40% of the building was damaged by the fire, while much of the rest of the lodge was impacted by fire, water, and smoke.

The cause of the fire has been under investigation since December and now the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office says the final report from the Michigan State Police Fire Marshall Division, as well as the Sheriff’s Office report, have been turned over to the Prosecutor’s Office for review.