Suttons Bay Schools Placed on Lockdown Friday Morning

Suttons Bay Area Schools were put on lockdown Friday morning.

According to the superintendent – the high school received a call from a concerned parent that there was a man walking alongside the road with a gun.

Administration was immediately informed and for safety all Suttons Bay Public School buildings were placed on lockdown.

At the same time the school’s were being placed on lockdown, school officials called 911 and were coordinating with the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office about the situation.

The sheriff told the school they were aware of the situation and that the armed individual was miles away from the school. Deputies had also spoke with the man and found that the weapon was not armed.

Police said the man was exercising his right to bear arms and was not a threat to the school.

After about 15 minutes of being on lockdown the school buildings were returned to normal operations.

The school says the process happened very thoroughly and efficiently thanks to the quick actions of all those involved. They would like to thank the Sheriff’s Office for their constant support of student safety.