Grand Traverse County Man Convicted of 3rd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct

POSTED January 13, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

A 35 year old Grand Traverse County man was found guilty on Friday in 13th Circuit Court of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct for the sexual assault of a 14 year old girl who was living with his family last January.

Daniel Montie, who was arrested in July, will be sentenced February 10th when he could get up to 22 and a half years in prison.

The emotional 4 day trial saw testimony from both the victim and the defendant.

One juror told minews26 that the trial was a difficult experience but the verdict was 100 per cent the right decision.