New Legislation Creates Veterans’ Facility Authority

The quality of care veterans receive from state-operated homes will soon have more oversight from the government under legislation signed by Governor Snyder.

Governor Snyder said Michigan’s Veterans will be ensured quality long-term care as he signed the new legislation creating the Michigan Veterans’ Facility Authority.

The senate bill creates the Authority, which will be a semi-autonomous state authority within the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs.

The Authority will solicit funds and issue bonds for the purpose of purchasing or leasing land and facilities to construct new veterans’ homes, or to renovate existing facilities. It will also be responsible for overseeing the facilities, to ensure, as the bill’s sponsors say, that Michigan’s veterans’ facilities are incorporating the best industry practices, leading to higher quality care for Michigan’s veterans.

The authority will have nine members, the director of the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs and eight members appointed by the Governor to four-year terms.

This new legislation is tied to legislation Governor Snyder signed back in October that requires quarterly reports on the conditions of state veterans’ homes.