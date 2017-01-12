Cadillac Munson To End Inpatient Pediatric Care

Beginning in May the Cadillac Munson Healthcare Hospital will be ending its Inpatient Pediatric Services.

Mackinaw Trail Pediatrics has been a contracted partner of the hospital to provide pediatric doctors and services but after facing staffing and recruitment challenges they are no longer able to provide their service to the hospital.

Instead children who require longer term treatment will be transferred to either Munson in Traverse City or if necessary to DeVos Children’s hospital in Grand Rapids.

Now that doesn’t mean all pediatric services in the Cadillac hospital are ending, all other short term services such as emergency situations and care for new borns will stay the same.

The staff says it’s important to remember that they are making sure each individual child gets the right care, in the right place, at the right time.

Now the hospital says the Inpatient services aren’t permanently gone, and there is a chance they will return in the future, when they can once again provide that service.