Vice President Joe Biden Presented with Presidential Medal of Freedom

In a surprise announcement at the White House on Thursday, President Obama awarded Vice President Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award of the United States.

Established by President John F. Kennedy, the Presidential Medal of Freedom recognizes people who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.

Obama presented Biden with the Medal with Distinction, the first and only time in his presidency. The previous three presidents likewise only presented it with Distinction each once, to Pope John Paul II, President Ronald Reagan, and General Colin Powell.

The Vice President was awarded the honor for his nearly 50-years in public service. During his time, the citation read that he has left his mark on nearly every aspect of our nation.

Emotions were running high as Biden accepted the award, saying that he felt that he didn’t deserve the honor, but he knew he came from the President’s heart, and when something comes from the heart, it goes to the heart.