EPA Alleges Fiat Chrysler of Violating Clean Air Act, Installing Software to Alter Vehicle Emissions

The Environmental Protection Agency has accused Fiat Chrysler of violating the Clean Air Act by allegedly installing and using software in their vehicles that alters emissions.

The violation applies to over 104,000 vehicles, including 2014, 2015, and 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Ram 1500 trucks sold in the U.S.

The automaker is required by law to disclose any software that alters how a vehicle emits air pollution. The disclosure is supposed to occur during the certification process that ensure their products meet applicable federal emission standards to control air pollution.

By installing and not disclosing the software, the EPA says Fiat Chrysler violated important provisions of the Clean Air Act.

While the EPA is still investigating, they say the under normal operations, the software would have the vehicle produce higher amounts of nitrogen oxide. They’ve so far found at least eight undisclosed pieces of software that can alter how a vehicle emits air pollution.

Fiat Chrysler issued a statement on Thursday saying they are “disappointed” with the EPA’s decision and that they are intending to work with the incoming administration to resolve this matter. Fiat Chrysler responded to the allegations, saying that their emission control strategies are properly justified and not “cheat devices.”

The vehicles remain legal to drive, and owners are not required to take any action at this time.

Fiat Chrysler may be liable for civil penalties and injunctive relief for the violations.