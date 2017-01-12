Dog Stays By Owner’s Side for 20 Hours, Saving His Life

A northern Michigan man says he’s alive, thanks to unwavering dedication of his dog.

The Emmet County man, who has asked to only be referred to by his first name of Bob, went outside to get wood for his fireplace on New Year’s Eve in just his slippers, long johns, and a shirt.

The short walk to the woodpile turned traumatic when Bob slipped and fell, breaking his neck.

He says he was screaming for help, but his nearest neighbor is a quarter of a mile away. But his golden retriever, Kelsey, came to his side.

For 20 hours Kelsey stayed with Bob, laying on top of him and licking his hands and face to keep him awake. She would bark and howl to get help, but never left Bob’s side.

After 19-hours, Bob says he lost consciousness, but Kelsey stayed with him and was letting out a screeching howl that alerted his neighbor, who found Bob around 6:30 in the evening on New Year’s Day.

Temperatures plunged to as low as 24 degrees over night, but when Bob was taken to McLaren Northern Hospital on New Year’s Day, he was surprised to find he didn’t have any frostbite. He credits it to Kelsey’s determination to keep him warm and safe.

Dr Colen, a Neurosurgeon at McLaren evaluated Bob and immediately got him in for surgery. He says Bob had disc herniation and compression on his spinal cord.

After surgery, Bob started to move his extremities again, and staff at McLaren told MI News 26 that he has taken some steps with a walker and is on the road to recovery.

Bob says he is thankful for his two heroes, Kelsey, for keeping him warm, alert, and never stopped barking for help. And Dr Colen for saving his life and his ability to move. He calls them true heroes and says he will always be grateful.