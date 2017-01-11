Kansas Woman Made a “Blessing Box”

A woman in Kansas has brought a new twist to an object that’s been popping up in northern Michigan.

Maggie Ballard of Wichita, Kansas wanted to help out her community and found a way to do just that by creating what she’s calling a blessing box.

The boxes are inspired by the “little free libraries” that are located in front of some businesses, homes and churches, both here and northern Michigan and around the country.

“Blessing Boxes” are a little different, though, as instead of books, they’re filled with food, toothbrushes and the like. People can both give and take from the blessing box, much like a library.

Ballard got the idea to create the blessing box from both the “little free libraries” and a post she saw on Facebook.

Ballard then worked with her friend to build the “Blessing Box,” and she and her son Paxton painted it and put it out on their front lawn.

They’ve received many donations from people in her community and she is very humbled by her mini-food pantry.

