Coast Guard Alerting Public About Ice Breaking on Muskegon Lake

The Coast Guard is alerting people about ice breaking activity on Muskegon Lake in Muskegon County–

The ice breaking and commercial shipping activities will take place today through Sunday.

The Coast Guard expects several vessels to come in and out of the Muskegon Lake at various times throughout the weekend.

Anyone who’s planning on using the ice for recreational activities should plan carefully, use caution when going near the ice and to stay away from shipping channels and the charted Lake Carriers Association track lines.

The Coast Guard also reminds people using the ice for recreational activities to dress appropriately for the weather conditions.