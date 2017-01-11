Recall: Chip’n Dip Dark Chocolate Crunch Bars

Chip’n Dip is recalling their Dark Chocolate Crunch bars due to undeclared milk.

This recall was initiated as the candy bars were distributed in packaging that didn’t list that the chocolates contained milk ingredients.

People who have allergies to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if the eat the candies.

Chip’n Dip Dark Chocolate Crunch bars were distributed in retail stores nationwide.

The bars come in 2.9 ounce packages with the lot numbers 1100506, 1100483, and 1100524 stamped on the back of the packaging box. Individual bars are not marked.

So far, one illness has been reported in relation to the milk ingredients.

People who have purchased the Dark Chocolate Crunch bars should return them for a full refund.