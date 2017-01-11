Recall: J.M. Smucker Company Expanding Recall

The J.M. Smucker Company is expanding their recall on certain cans of cat food for low levels of thiamine or Vitamin B1.

If cats consume food with low levels of thiamine for a long period of time, they risk of developing a thiamine deficiency.

When that happens, cats can display gastrointestinal or neurological problems. They can also have a decrease in appetite, salivation, vomiting, and weight loss.

Cats with neurological problems can experience ventroflexion of the neck, wobbly walking, circling, falling and even seizures.

This expansion applies to certain 9Lives, EverPet and Special Kitty canned cat foods that are being recalled as a caution.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

J.M. Smucker Company recommends that people who have purchased the affected cat food stop feeding the food to cats and call them at 1-800-828-9980.

For more information you can click on: Cat Food Recall.