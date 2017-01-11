Recall: Honda Takata Airbags in Cars

Honda is expanding a recall involving faulty Takata airbags–

Back in May, Honda recalled over one million vehicles due to faulty Takata airbag inflators.

Now, Honda is expanding that recall to include an additional 772,000 vehicles.

Some cars that were repaired under the first recall will need the replacement of their passenger front inflators under the expanded recall.

Honda is also recalling the 882 Honda Gold Wing Airbags in motorcycles from 2006 to 2009, as well as some cycles from 2012.

Honda is encouraging people to take their vehicles to an authorized dealer for repair as soon as possibe.

For a full list of vehicles affected by this recall, click on: Honda Recall.