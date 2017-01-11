President Farewell Speech in Chicago

President Obama gave his farewell speech Tuesday night in Chicago.

The President discussed his work leading up his time in office — from when he was a young man just starting out to when he became president. He also talked about his recent work as president.

In the farewell speech he stated, quote, “The state of our democracy…does require a basic sense of solidarity — the idea that for all our outward differences, we’re all in this together; that we rise or fall as one.”

President Obama made democracy one of his main points in his farewell speech, but spoke of several other topics as well.

He said, quote, “Our democracy is threatened whenever we take it for granted. All of us, regardless of party, should be throwing ourselves into the task of rebuilding our democratic institutions.”

President Obama closed his speech with the same slogan he used when he ran for office, “Yes, we did. Yes, we can.”