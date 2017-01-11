Corporal Samuel A. Mapes Award Goes to Several MSP Troopers

Several northern Michigan State Police Troopers have been recognized for their outstanding patrol and investigative efforts–

The Troopers awarded for the Corporal Samuel A. Mapes Award for their diligence as MSP Troopers include Robert Mitchell of the Alpena MSP post, as well as Benjamin B. Eckola of the Gaylord post, and Dillard Hayes, Micheal Zeilinger, and Brent Haag all from the Mount Pleasant post.

Corporal Samuel A. Mapes was an early criminal patrol and investigation trooper for the State Police who was killed in the line of duty during the prohibition era.

The annual award in his name goes to the top five percent of MSP troopers in each district for excelling in criminal patrol and criminal investigations.

Each person awarded receives a special service ribbon to wear on their uniform. The ribbon has seven stars in honor of Corporal Mapes, who was the seventh MSP trooper killed.

After receiving the awards – these troopers will be the first from their posts to drive each post’s new 100th anniversary cars.