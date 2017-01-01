School Bus Collided with Two Vehicles

A school bus collided with two other vehicles Tuesday afternoon–

It happened around 3:30pm on White Road in Cheboygan County’s Mentor Township.

Police say that a Ford Van — driven by 52-year-old Henry Prall of Indian River — was traveling northbound on White Road when we lost control and crossed the center-line. That caused him to get stuck on the shoulder.

Another vehicle — a Ford pickup truck driven by 52-year-old John Kozlowski from Alanson — stopped to pull the Ford out of the snow.

Deputies say that an Inland Lakes school bus — driven by 59-year-old John Morgan from Wolverine — was traveling southbound on White Road when he saw the two vehicles in the road.

Morgan wasn’t unable to stop due to the slippery roads. His bus collided with the two vehicles.

There were 43 students on the school bus but no one was hurt. Another school bus came and picked up the students.

The accident remains under investigation.