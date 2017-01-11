Power Outage in Wexford County

Wet, cold and windy weather overnight led to school closings across the viewing area today — and it also led to power outages for many.

One of the biggest single outages last night affected much of downtown Cadillac — knocking out power to about 1343 Consumers Energy customers.

Power went out around 7:15 last night{Tuesday} after wind caused damage to power distribution systems. Consumers Energy customers in downtown Cadillac east of North Mitchell Street in an area that ranged from around Diggins Hill to Munson Hospital — and areas further south — lost power last night.

Consumers Energy said windy conditions caused a distribution line circuit to lock out, and that shut down power to much of downtown Cadillac.

Power was restored to the downtown Cadillac customers around 9:55pm. Numerous other outages were also caused by last nights storms, with a total of about 50,000 Consumers Energy customers statewide affected by the storms.

About 1,000 were still without power as of about 9:30 this morning.