ALERT |School Closings and Delays for Wednesday, January 11

School Closings and Delays for Wednesday, January 11

POSTED January 10, 2017 BY Dylan Rodenbaugh

 Big Rapids Public – Closed
 Cadillac Area Public – Closed
 Cadillac Heritage Christian – Closed
 Covenant Christian – Ludington – Closed
 Evart Public – Closed
 Fairview Area – Closed
 Farwell Area – Closed
 Harrison Community – Closed
 Hart Public – Closed
 Inland Lakes – Closed
 Lake City Area – Closed
 Lakeview Community – Closed
 Ludington Area School District – Closed
 Ludington Catholic Schools – Closed
 Manton Consolidated – Closed
 Marion Headstart – Closed
 Marion Public – Closed
 Mason County Central – Closed
 Mason County Eastern – Closed
 McBain Christian – Closed
 McBain Public – Closed
 Mecosta-Osceola Transit – Closed
 Mecosta/Osceola ISD – Closed
 Mesick Consolidated Schools – Closed
 Mid-Michigan Community College – 3 Hour Delay
 Mio-Ausable – Closed
 Missaukee Child Dev. Ctr. – Closed
 Morley Stanwood Community – Closed
 Northview SDA – Closed
 Pine River Area – Closed
 St. Ann School – Closed
 Walkerville Public – Closed
 West Shore ESD Center – Closed
 Wexford/Missaukee ISD – Closed
 Wolverine Community Schools – Closed