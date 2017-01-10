School Closings and Delays for Wednesday, January 11
Big Rapids Public – Closed
Cadillac Area Public – Closed
Cadillac Heritage Christian – Closed
Covenant Christian – Ludington – Closed
Evart Public – Closed
Fairview Area – Closed
Farwell Area – Closed
Harrison Community – Closed
Hart Public – Closed
Inland Lakes – Closed
Lake City Area – Closed
Lakeview Community – Closed
Ludington Area School District – Closed
Ludington Catholic Schools – Closed
Manton Consolidated – Closed
Marion Headstart – Closed
Marion Public – Closed
Mason County Central – Closed
Mason County Eastern – Closed
McBain Christian – Closed
McBain Public – Closed
Mecosta-Osceola Transit – Closed
Mecosta/Osceola ISD – Closed
Mesick Consolidated Schools – Closed
Mid-Michigan Community College – 3 Hour Delay
Mio-Ausable – Closed
Missaukee Child Dev. Ctr. – Closed
Morley Stanwood Community – Closed
Northview SDA – Closed
Pine River Area – Closed
St. Ann School – Closed
Walkerville Public – Closed
West Shore ESD Center – Closed
Wexford/Missaukee ISD – Closed
Wolverine Community Schools – Closed