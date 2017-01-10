VP Joe Biden Attends the NAIAS in Detroit
The North American International Auto Show’s Preview Week is underway in Detroit, showing off the latest and greatest from both Michigan and international automakers.
And Vice President Joe Biden paid a visit to the show on this Tuesday afternoon to see the latest that Detroit has to offer.
Biden arrived around 1:30pm and could be seen checking out vehicles from Ford — but had his on a different car.
The vice president told a crowd at the event that he wanted to buy a new Corvette.
Of course, while Biden focused on Detroit’s automakers during his visit – manufacturers showing off their latest vehicles at the show come from all over the world. Brands such as Toyota, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz are among over three dozen exhibiting.
The show’s preview week runs throughout the week this week – and opens to the public beginning on Saturday.