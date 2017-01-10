NASA: Two New Exploration Missions

NASA has selected two missions that are expected to launch in the next few years.

The first mission involves sending a spacecraft to some of the asteroids of Jupiter.

Lucy — a robotic spacecraft — will explore six Jupiter Trojan asteroids and is expected to launch in October of 2021.

NASA says that the asteroids are trapped around Jupiter’s gravity in two swarms that share the planet’s orbit and may have formed earlier than Jupiter’s current orbit.

Lucy will build on the successes of NASA’s New Horizons missions to Pluto and the Kuiper Belt using newer versions of science instruments that helped achieve those missions.

The second mission will use a robot to explore a target in the main asteroid belt–

Psyche, the robotic spacecraft, will look at a giant metal asteroid known as 16 Psyche that’s three times farther away from the sun than Earth. The asteroid measures about 130 miles in diameter and is comprised of mostly metallic iron and nickel.

16 Psyche could be an exposed core from a planet as big as Mars– that has lost is rocky outer layer from a number of violent collisions billions of years ago.

NASA says that Psyche is targeting a launch in October of 2023, arriving at the asteroid in 2030.

