DNR Finalized Plans for F.J. McLain State Park

The DNR has finalized their master plan for the F.J. McLain State Park in the Upper Peninsula’s Houghton County.

Back in August, the DNR asked for public comments about the park’s master plan that would guide developments for the park over the next 60 years.

Well, the DNR received over 250 comments for the plan and presented it to the Michigan State Parks Advisory Committee in December.

The DNR plans to update and fix certain campsites in the F.J. McLain State Park that were damaged by Lake Supieror wave action and erosion.

The campsites are expected to receive new toilets, a shower building, electric services and a new road within the campground.

The DNR says that the $1.2 million dollar plan is expected to take place in the spring.

For more information click on: DNR FJ McLain