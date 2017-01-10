Grant Opportunity for County Fairs

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced a new competitive grant opportunity for state county fairs.

It aims to allow county fairs to make building and other capital improvement to their fairgrounds.

The grants are available for associations and other organized events hosting fairs or expos showing livestock and commodities.

Eligible applicants include fairs that are incorporated under Act 80 of 1855 or county owned and operated fairs operating under Act 11 of 1929 that have submitted all required year-end reports for the prior two years.

Fairs that didn’t receive a competitive capital improvement grant between March 1 through December 31 of last year could also be eligible for grant money.