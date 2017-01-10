Two Bills Signed in Lansing

Governor Snyder signed two new bills.

The first of those allows registered nurses to provide more medical services to their patients.

Governor Snyder says that this will ensure quality and efficiency in medical systems and that it’s important to for the health and well-being for everyone in the state of Michigan.

The second bill signed allows the Michigan National Guard Tuition Assistance Fund to distribute money to people in the National Guard who are going to school.

Governor Snyder says that people who defend and protect our state deserve to reach their academic goals.

The new law aims to give the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs more discretion as to whether this money will go to the person or the academic institution.