New Look for Some State Police Cars

A select State Police cars will soon be getting a new look.

The Michigan State Police announced this week that 50 special edition black and gold patrol cars will join the fleet in honor of the department’s 100th Anniversary.

The fully equipped 2016 Dodge Chargers are painted to resemble the department’s iconic 1937 Ford Model 74 patrol car.

The 1937 Ford Model 74 patrol car was one of the department’s first cars and is the oldest vehicle in the department’s historical fleet.

The color of the cars was changed in 1954 to the bright shade of blue that remains the standard today.

Each of the MSP’s 30 posts will receive at least one 100th Anniversary patrol car for use on general patrol and at community events.

These cars were purchased as part of the department’s annual fleet replacement so no additional money was spent on them.