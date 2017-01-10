Man Arrested in Gladwin County for Larceny

Police have arrested a man who they say stole a gun and several other items in Gladwin County–

Back on December 31st, police were called to a home in Gladwin County’s Tabacco Township to investigate a larceny complaint.

During the investigation the home owner said they were missing a .40 caliber pistol, a tablet and jewelry.

Police say they’ve identified the person responsible for the theft as 29-year-old Cody Allen Loureiro.

He was on parole and supervised by the Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office at the time of the incident.

Deputies were able to find and recover some of the stolen property.

Loureiro is back in jail following the incident.