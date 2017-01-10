Recall: Hostess White Peppermint Twinkies

Hostess is voluntarily recalling the Limited-Edition Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies by Bloomer Chocolate Company for the confectionary coating used on the treats.

The coating contains milk powder that was recalled by Valley Milk Products for Salmonella contamination.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometime fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and people with a weakened immune system.

Healthy people that are infected can experience a fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and stomach pain.

In rare occasions, Salmonella can infect the blood stream and lead to severe illnesses like arterial infections and arthritis.

So far, no illnesses have been reported and none of the confectionary coating has been tested as positive for Salmonella.

