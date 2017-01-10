Recall: Palmer Candy Company

Palmer Candy Company is issuing a recall for certain chocolate products after their supplier told them that the milk powder ingredient used in the chocolates may be contaminated with Salmonella.

This recall applies to Palmer Candy Company products produced between October 20, 2016 and December 9, 2016. The candies were sold to grocery and convenience stores, as well as wholesalers nationwide.

Anyone who bought the chocolates should throw them out or return them for a full refund.

For more information about this recall, click on: Palmer Recall