A Gaylord man was arrested after a traffic stop in Houghton Lake.

The MSP conducted the stop after a man threw a cigarette butt out of his car window.

The 24-year-old man from Gaylord was a passenger in the vehicle that was pulled over.

Police say that after searching for the Gaylord man’s name, they found that he had an outstanding warrant for child support.

Troopers arrested him and lodged him in the Otsego County Jail.