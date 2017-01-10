Man Arrested for Trafficking Heroin and Crack Cocaine

Police have arrested a man who was involved in trafficking heroin.

Back in the summer of 2015, the Traverse Narcotics Team started to investigate a man from Detroit who they say was trafficking heroin and crack cocaine into Wexford and Missaukee Counties.

TNT issued search warrants and spoke to many people to find the source for the drugs.

Well, TNT found the man they say is responsible for drug trafficking — Brian Posey of Detroit. He was arrested and charged with conspiracy to deliver heroin and crack cocaine in Missaukee County.

He is also charged with conspiracy to deliver heroin in Wexford County.

TNT is asking for your help to eradicate the drug problem in Michigan. They ask that anyone with information about dugs in the area call their tip line at 231-338-0860.