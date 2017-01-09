Many Flagged as Fraud for Unemployment

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is continuing to review cases of unemployment insurance that were flagged as fraud — though the majority of those cases turned out to actually be valid.

The cases that are being reviewed range from 2013 to 2015. They were initially flagged by an automated computer system as fraudulent, but 90 percent or more of them my actually be valid unemployment insurance claims.

The UIA has already reviewed around seven-thousand of a total of thirty-thousand cases.

Representative Sander Levin says that UIA is trying to be as thorough as possible when reviewing potential fraud.

The ultimate goal is to review all the fraud cases and correct and records of people who have been wrongly accused… though that could take some time, as trained staff will have to investigate, review and make a determination on each of the cases flagged as fraudulent.

Last August, the UIA stopped using automated systems to flag cases of fraud, in light of the recent problems.