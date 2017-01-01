CMU Student in Fort Lauderdale Shooting

A local student was in the Fort Lauderdale airport during Friday’s deadly shooting.

Tricia Dwyer — a student at CMU — described the scene when a gunman opened fire at the airport.

Dwyer was waiting for her plane at the gate with her family when she heard people screaming and running.

In a Facebook post she shared with MI News 26, she said that, quote, “I barely got through one Hail Mary when security was screaming at us to get out. He pointed at a nearby door and it was such a blur but I remember everyone running out the door so I got out the door…”

There so much going on in during the shooting that Dwyer fell down the stairs and scraped her legs.

Dwyer also told us that, quote, “…I heard my brother yelling my name and he picked me up and carried me to where everyone was hiding which was inside of a luggage transport..”

That’s where someone gave her a few band-aids for her scraped legs.

Dwyer had to wait outside the airport for four hours until she, and the rest of the people were able to go back inside and claim their bags.

Once people got their items, they were escorted by police out of the airport.

Dwyer is asking people to pray for the victims and their families. Her advice to anyone in a public place at a time of emergency is to make sure you know where nearby emergency exits are located.