I-75 in Cheboygan County Closed for Several Hours

Many accidents caused I-75 in Cheboygan County to shut down for several hours on Saturday.

Tuscarora Township Police and the Michigan State Police were called to more than twenty accidents caused by white-out conditions and slippery roads between 10am and 3pm.

Conditions were so bad that all available tow companies in the area were helping clear off the road.

One of the accidents happened in Tuscarora Township around 10:30am, when police responded to a single vehicle roll over.

The driver — 20-year-old Avery Yarbrough from Macomb — was driving northbound on I-75, south of Indian River, when he lost control and entered the the median.

Police say that Yarbrough’s vehicle rolled into several trees and he became trapped inside.

He was extricated with the Jaws of Life and taken to McLaren Petoskey for serious injuries.