Woman Charged with Child Endangerment and OWI

A woman was arrested for child endangerment after crashing into a tree while police say she was intoxicated — and two children were in the car with her.

It happened just before 2pm on Friday, when police responded to a single vehicle crash on North Omena Point Road in Leelenau County’s Leelanau Township.

According to deputies, an SUV was traveling on North Omena Point Road when a deer ran out in the road.

The driver of that SUV — a 26-year-old woman from Northport — lost control of her vehicle while trying to avoid the deer. She had two children with her — a seven-year-old and an eight-year-old.

Police responding to the accident said that the driver smelled of alcohol.

After an investigation, the driver was found to be intoxicated and police say she had also taken prescription pills.

She was taken to Munson for treatment and lodged at the Leelanau County Jail for operating while intoxicated and child endangerment.

One child received minor injuries in the crash. Both children were released to their grandmother.