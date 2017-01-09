Man Jailed After Running from Police

A man is in jail after running from police, leading to the discovery of meth and an illegal weapon.

It all started Thursday around 2:44 pm, when a Mt. Pleasant Police officer noticed a man walking in the back parking lot of the Mt. Pleasant Public Safety building. The officer approached that man – later identified as William Gonzales, a 21-year-old from Mt. Pleasant, who’s seen here – and asked why he was in the back parking lot.

According to police, Gonzales started to back away and then ran from the officer. While running, a silver gun fell from Gonzales’ possession. The foot pursuit continued to Gaylord and Anna streets where police apprehended Gonzales.

Police searched Gonzales and uncovered 13.9 grams of methamphetamine. They also identified the gun he dropped weapon as a .177 caliber BB gun, though it resembled a revolver, as police say the the safety tip had been removed from it.

Gonzales was arraigned today on charges of and Delivery and Manufacture of Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Resisting and Obstructing Police, and Felony Firearm charges. Bond was set at $200,000.

Gonzales remains lodged at the Isabella County Sheriff’s Department.