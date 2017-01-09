Person Of The Week: Tim Rigling

This weeks person of the week is a man who has been shaping the minds of children for many years.

Tim Rigling is now the principal at the Career Tech Center where he had been teaching for the past 8 years with the CNET Program.

He taught the class about fixing and building any kind of electronic from Computers, Cellphones, and even printers.

In addition to carrying out his principal duties he is also a part of the Cadillac Leadership Program where they unveiled a new kayak launch this year.

When asked how he felt about being nominated he was pleasantly surprised.

For his work teaching kids and being a leader in the community, Tim Rigling receives the title of this week’s Person of the Week.

