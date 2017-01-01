Man Killed in Isabella County Snowmobile Race



A man is dead after his snowmobile was hit in a snowmobile race over the weekend in Isabella County.

It happened Friday night around 8pm in Isabella Township.

Police say 30-year-old Billy-Joe Travis was hit during a snowmobile race.

According to police, Travis lost control around a turn — and that caused his snowmobile to overturn. It was then hit by two other racers.

At the time of the accident, there were thirteen racers on the track and the race officials couldn’t place yellow warning flags out in time to prevent the collisions.

EMS was on-scene at the time of the race, and got to Travis about a minute after the accident.

He was wearing a helmet, but was pronounced dead at the scene.