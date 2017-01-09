Police Investigating Possible Murder in Manistee

Police are investigating a possible murder in Manistee.

They were called in to a report of a dead body found in an apartment on Hancock Street on Saturday.

When they arrived, they found the body of 45-year-old Gary Wayne Woodward inside his apartment.

Police also found some blood both outside and inside the apartment, along with a broken window on the main door.

Investigators say that there are a number of possible scenarios in this case. Woodward’s death could have been accidental, medical or criminal… but police are current investigating the death as a homicide.

Authorities are currently awaiting results from an autopsy as they investigate the case.

Mi News 26 will bring you the latest details on this story as they’re released.