Cadillac Restaurant Destroyed in Fire



These smoldering remains are all that are left of a Cadillac landmark after it caught fire overnight.

It all started at the Frosty Cup Family Restaurant around 2:50 this morning. That’s when Cadillac police received a call from an alarm company that a burgler alarm was going off in the building.

When police arrived – they actually saw smoke in the eves, but found the building was secure. Cadillac Fire was brought in to fight the blaze, and by the time they arrived – smoke was coming from the roof.

Crews remained on scene all night and were still fighting hotspots in the rubble as of about 10 this morning.

Even though the initial call came in from a burgler alarm — the Cadillac Fire Marshall says it appears that alarm was triggered due to the fire interfering with the alarm system’s electronics. He indicated it’s still too early to tell if foul play was involved, but said the investigation into the fire is ongoing.

