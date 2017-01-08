3 Injured in West Division Car Crash

3 people were injured in a car crash in Cadillac Saturday night.

The accident happened around 7:50pm at the intersection of West Division and Seneca Avenue.

Cadillac Police say a vehicle driven by a 24-year-old Cadillac woman was southbound on Seneca Avenue when it failed to stop at a stop sign. It continued into the intersection and collided with a car that was headed eastbound on West Division.

That car — driven by a 32-year-old Cadillac man — then hit a power pole on the southeast corner of the intersection.

The driver of the southbound vehicle and her 36-year-old passenger were transported to Munson Hospital in Cadillac for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle was treated at the scene.