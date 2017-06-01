Two Dead in M-37 Accident

Two people were killed in a crash in Wexford County today.

It happened around 3 o’clock near the Manistee River on M-37, just north of Mesick.

According to the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, a car driven by 41-year-old Rebecca Quade of Mesick was headed southbound on M-37 when Quade lost control of the vehicle.

Her car was struck by a northbound vehicle driven by a 52-year-old man from Irons.

Quade was pronounced dead at the scene after the crash. 77-year-old Jacquelyn Ursum, who was riding in the back seat of the northbound vehicle, also died at the scene. It appeared that neither was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is still under investigation – but police say speed and road conditions were likely the cause of the accident.