A Man Slid into Grand Traverse Bay

A man who lost control of his car on Thursday ended up in Grand Traverse Bay.

It happened just before noon, when deputies responded to a call about a single vehicle crash.

Police say that the driver of the vehicle, an 86-year-old man of Grand Traverse County’s Acme Township, was traveling northbound on US 31 between Holiday Road and Five Mile Road.

That’s when his car crossed the center line, left the roadway and headed into Grand Traverse Bay.

Deputies cited the man for careless driving and will seek a driver review through the Secretary of State.

There’s no word on whether the man was injured in the accident.