Microsoft Showed Future Plan at CES

The Consumer Electronics Show took place over the last few days, with new technologies for cars being just one of many items shown off.

Six technology companies displayed their vision of safe and secure automated driving during the show.

Microsoft, one of the six companies, has been showing off a preview of their future artificial intelligence technologies.

These technologies aim to help improve driver safety, as well as integrating with calendars and personal preferences.

Microsoft also plans to analyze the current traffic situations, as well as pedestrian density in real time.

The technologies aim to create personalized in-car experiences. They’ll also allow cars to electronically communicate with each other, monitor what’s happening in their surroundings, and adapt to different driving styles.