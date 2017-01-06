SeaWorld Killer Whale, Tilikum, Passed Away

The killer whale who inspired the documentary Blackfish, passed away this week.

Tilikum, a killer whale, faced serious health problems. He was being treated for a persistent and complicated bacterial lung infection.

This bacteria is part of a group of bacteria found in water and soil in both the wild and zoological habitats.

Tilikum was brought to SeaWorld 25-years-ago from Sealand of the Pacific in Canada.

SeaWorld says that they’re sadden by the loss and want people to remember that Tilikum lived a long and enriching life. The say he inspired millions of people to care about killer whales.

Tilikum was believed to be around 36-years-old.